Ghost-hunting horror game Phasmophobia is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and perhaps on PS VR2. The game is only accessible for PC users for now because it’s still in Early Access. Fortunately, that will soon change.

Various ghost-hunting instruments, such as Ouija boards, crucifixes, and other ghostly elements can be seen in a new trailer. With the inclusion of optional crossplay compatibility, players will still be able to team up with other ghost hunters, regardless of platform, to battle the ghosts together in this edition of Phasmophobia.

The game was initially released in Early Access back in 2020 and has grown in popularity over time. Players work together in groups of up to four people in the psychological horror game to hunt ghosts using specialised equipment for detecting paranormal activity. The game now has 96 per cent good ratings on Steam, and it is reported to provide players with great levels of immersion with a really horrific experience. There are presently 20 distinct spirits spread over 10 sites, giving every investigation a distinctive touch.

Phasmophobia is accessible on the PC, and it will be released on the PS5, PS VR2, and Xbox Series X/S in August 2023.