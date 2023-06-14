GameDistribution, the leading platform for distributing HTML5 games, is collaborating with Moonlander.ai to introduce their AI-Powered Software Development Kit (SDK) for the gaming industry. This new technology is set to revolutionise the way cross-platform 3D games are developed.

Moonlander recently announced the release of SDK, designed to reduce the cost and time required to create high-end casual games. Through this partnership, GameDistribution and Moonlander will work closely to customise the tools in the kit to specifically fit the needs of GameDistribution. This will enable GameDistribution’s own studios and developers to create games faster, with improved quality and more variety, all while reducing costs and time investment. Additionally, it will add significant value to branded games produced by the games platform, allowing brands worldwide to receive gamified products faster through Azerion’s “game as a campaign” solution, and distribute them throughout thousands of websites.

The Moonlander SDK is a powerful multitool that leverages the latest advancements in AI technologies, with its AI-powered Procedural Reasoning System (PRS) effectively managing these tools to create virtual worlds, mechanics and settings. Positioned between Blender and Unity, the Moonlander SDK serves as an additional tool for developers. After fourteen months of intensive research and development, Moonlander has released its software development kit in closed beta, granting game developers access to this rapidly growing but under-utilised market, and making it easier for users to navigate the tools with its user-friendly interface and ShapeShifter Procedural Reasoning System.

“By joining forces, Azerion and Moonlander are paving the way for a new era of AI gaming, where the power of collaboration unlocks endless possibilities for immersive, intelligent, and engaging gameplay experiences,” said Azerion, games and strategic partnerships VP Erol Ertuk.

Moonlander chief product officer Ruben Vroman stated, “We are thrilled to work with Azerion’s developer network and reach millions of players daily. A company famous for their partnerships with Gameloft, Atari and ownership of titles such as Habbo hotel.”

Moonlander chief technology officer David Jonas added, “You can see our AI-powered PRS engine – named ShapeShifter – as an automated Rubik’s cube. Each color of the cube is a generative AI, 3D asset, or third-party solution, and with a press of a button, it creates the 3D world and mechanics that can then be tweaked to perfection.”