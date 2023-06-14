Global smartphone brand Tecno Mobile has joined forces with Indian esports tournament organiser Skyesports as the title sponsor for the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS).

This 10-day Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament will feature the crème de la crème of Indian esports teams vying for glory and a share of the staggering Rs 25,00,000 prize pool.

The SCS pits fan-favourite esports teams including GodLike, Team Soul, Blind Esports, and more in an intense showdown. The tournament is the biggest esports event for BGMI ever since India’s beloved battle royale title was relaunched last month. Tecno POVA, with its impressive lineup of smartphones, will be directly touching the Zillennial gamers of the country through this tournament.

Talking about the association, Tecno Mobile India CEO Arijeet Talapatra said, “As a smartphone brand driven by consumer insights, we strive to cater to the diverse needs of smartphone consumers from all walks of life. In line with the rapid growth of the gaming sector in India, where a significant portion of Zillennials now view gaming as both a leisure activity and a means of livelihood, we are dedicated to further enhancing our POVA lineup through upcoming launches. Our phased releases are aimed at empowering the unwavering determination of Zillenials who refuse to settle for mediocrity. By partnering with Skyesports, we take a significant leap forward in accomplishing this shared objective. This collaboration promises to foster a more thrilling online gaming ecosystem, and we eagerly anticipate a valuable partnership that will bring excitement and innovation to gamers across the country.”

The Skyesports Champions Series BGMI has currently wrapped up with its five-day semifinals stage, which saw 24 teams compete for the 16 spots in the finals. Top squads like Orangutan, Blind Esports, and GodLike Esports have all booked their berths in the finals. Team Soul also managed to push through into the finals after an impressive chicken dinner in the final game of the Semifinals. Only 30 matches separate the 16 teams to ultimate BGMI glory.

The 16 Grand Finalists are Team Soul, GodLike Esports, Revenant Esports, Orangutan Gaming, Blind Esports, Obey Esports, Insane Esports, Gladiators Esports, Medal Esports, OR Esports, Team Misfits, 7Sea Esports, Velocity Gaming, Gods Reign, Reckoning Esports, and Team VST.

From 14 to 18 June, fans can tune into all the action live on the official Skyesports Loco channel from 1 pm onwards. The top teams of SCS BGMI will be felicitated in an award ceremony in Bangalore on 27 August.

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tecno POVA for the Skyesports Champions Series, as we embark on a journey to bring a structured roadmap for BGMI esports with the return of the game through our original IPs. This collaboration signifies our commitment to providing a platform for the country’s top esports teams, while Tecno POVA’s cutting-edge technology resonates with the aspirations of Gen Z gamers. With our 16 finalists locked in, I wish them the best of luck as they vie for the coveted title of champions.”