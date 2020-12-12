Here is the winners’ list of The Game Awards 2020

The first virtual Game Awards took place last night with the event live streamed from three in-studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. This is the first time the Game Awards went virtual like many other events due to the pandemic. This also made it possible for the Game Awards 2020 to air live from three different places.
Here’s a look at the full list of winners of The Game Awards 2020.
Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction
The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II
Best Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Audio Design
The Last of Us Part II
Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Games for Impact
Tell Me Why
Best Ongoing
No Man’s Sky
Best Indie
Hades
Best Mobile
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Community Support
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Innovation in Accessibility
The Last of Us Part II
Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx
Best Action
Hades
Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II
Best Role Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
Best Family
Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Multiplayer
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia
Content Creator of the Year
Valkyrae