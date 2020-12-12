Here is the winners’ list of The Game Awards 2020

The first virtual Game Awards took place last night with the event live streamed from three in-studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. This is the first time the Game Awards went virtual like many other events due to the pandemic. This also made it possible for the Game Awards 2020 to air live from three different places.

Here’s a look at the full list of winners of The Game Awards 2020.

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why

Best Ongoing

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

Hades

Best Mobile

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx

Best Action

Hades

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate

Best Family

Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae