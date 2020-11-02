Here is how ‘PUBG Mobile’ fans reacted on its India server shutdown

Undoubtedly PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular game in India. It brought about a major revolution in the country as audiences embraced the mobile battle royale game, which very quickly birthed an esports scene in the nation.

However, its ban in September of 2020 was a massive blow to the PUBG Mobile community and after a couple of months being on life support, the plug was finally pulled out of the game. Online multiplayer battle royale game and a popular esports title PUBG Mobile had expressed that it terminated all services and access for Indian users from 30 October 2020 on its official facebook account. This is how PUBG fans reacts on Twitter:

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA My parents after ” Pubg Permanent Ban in India ” pic.twitter.com/KLa5Is7Xlb — AkmalHashmi (@AkmalHashmi20) October 30, 2020