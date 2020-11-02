Here is how ‘PUBG Mobile’ fans reacted on its India server shutdown

Undoubtedly PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular game in India. It brought about a major revolution in the country as audiences embraced the mobile battle royale game, which very quickly birthed an esports scene in the nation.
However, its ban in September of 2020 was a massive blow to the PUBG Mobile community and after a couple of months being on life support, the plug was finally pulled out of the game. Online multiplayer battle royale game and a popular esports title PUBG Mobile had expressed that it terminated all services and access for Indian users from 30 October 2020 on its official facebook account. This is how PUBG fans reacts on Twitter:
**Meanwhile #PUBGMOBILE players right now 😌😂😂#PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/oCFpm2n8qY
— Prem Sai (@iamprem8602) October 30, 2020
Pubg will remove the tencent 💩 , it already confirmed in their notice ❤️💥 till then #sayonara
Come back soon💕✌🏻#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA @PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Qy33a9iduP
— ✖️ agam ✖️ (@bawabatra83) October 30, 2020
This one hurts more than a break up message 🥺💔💔💔
@PUBGMOBILE @PUBG_Support #pubgban #PUBGMOBILE #pubgserverdown pic.twitter.com/tjdJ65LVKi
— Sai..krithisanon fan (@iamKolipaka) October 30, 2020
PUBG is officially banned. #PUBGMOBILEINDIA#PUBGMOBILE #pubgban
.
Every parent in India : pic.twitter.com/022MhP6j2c
— Ayushi Jain💬 (@thatgirlnameayu) October 30, 2020
My parents after ” Pubg Permanent Ban in India ” pic.twitter.com/KLa5Is7Xlb
— AkmalHashmi (@AkmalHashmi20) October 30, 2020
Nowdays watching pubg streaming is like watching ex photos after breakup #pubgban
— young__lord (@imyounglord78) October 31, 2020
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA Completely
Stopped their server from today#pubgban
indian government: pic.twitter.com/1bLIVgWe9U
— Kaushal✨ (@im_kau91) October 30, 2020
Thankyou for all the memories and friends i got from u ❤️🙏 #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #friends #pubgban pic.twitter.com/LudckO3mHF
— HawK (@HawKOP7) October 30, 2020
Me and my friend who bought Royal Pass #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #PUBGMOBILE #pubgban pic.twitter.com/B8ne6zhMmW
— MiKKy MoUSe (@Mikky_Mouze) October 30, 2020
A beautiful journey ends here!
Many new friends and million memories! You’ll be missed. 😭 #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #PUBGMOBILE #pubgban pic.twitter.com/pFrZlkoCdU
— Akhil Warrier (@warakhil) October 30, 2020
Me and my Bois after pubg ban#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/DNNgq76oNt
— Koshur🍁 (@_sarcasticpunk) October 30, 2020