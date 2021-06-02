Here is how Microsoft is celebrating Pride month with its gaming community

Gaming is for all! LGBTQIA+ Pride month is known for promoting self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increase the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group. On account of this month, various gaming brands step forward with specific deals, plans and rewards to celebrate diverse individuality. And Microsoft’s gaming community is no exception as it brings specific plans to celebrate Pride Month through gaming.

Xbox LGBTQIA+ community co-leads Team Katrin Hilman and Todd Bohanna, shared in an official blog post: “This Pride, LGBTQIA+ communities at Microsoft invite everyone to join us in our call for justice and equity. By working together, we can make an impact and bring about change for all. Gaming is a big part of the lives of many LGBTQIA+ players and it’s important that we celebrate everyone who plays. At Xbox, we are committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for all members of LGBTQIA+ communities to experience the joy of gaming and we are championing content that represents all of today’s players. We will continue to do our part to ensure that everyone can play as their authentic selves and feel empowered and represented throughout the industry.

They are also highlighting stories of Team Xbox and Microsoft members, throughout the month apart from that, they are also making a $150,000 total donation to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organisations that support and advocate for LGBTQIA+ communities around the world.

Here are the celebrations that the brand introduced to celebrate Pride month-

The company has introduced Xbox Gear Pride Collection which includes Xbox Tshirts, tank tops, bags, stickers and more at the store. All the products are created by and with LGBTQIA+ communities. There are a total of 40 products listed at the store starting from $5.99 to $29.99. This year’s collection is packed with Xbox Game Studios designs and eco-friendly options. The entire swag line is divided into three theme categories Xbox, Halo and Age of Empires. Halo is an American military science fiction media franchise managed and developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios. The Age of Empires Franchise represents the Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games with a legacy spanning over 20 years and have nearly a dozen titles.

Xbox has designed Pride 2021 Xbox Wireless Controller with and for LGBTQIA+ people to give visibility to communities that have often been sidelined. The console combines the flags of various LGBTQIA+ communities in an intertwined peppy way, creating a sense of unity, and resembling both technology and the modern age. To celebrate, Team Xbox will share these controllers with key influencers and media in the U.S. and internationally.

Tell Me Why, the award-winning narrative adventure from DontNod Entertainment and Xbox Publishing, will be available for free on Xbox consoles, the Microsoft Store and Steam for the entire month of June 2021. Apart from that Microsoft proudly celebrates the below-listed games which have an LGBTQIA+ connection.

– Undertale

– Ikenfell

– 2064 Read Only Memories

– The Outer Worlds