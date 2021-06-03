Game developer studios around the world can participate and win up to $1 million at Voodoo Summer Game Competition

Voodoo, has announced its new Summer Game Competition, to support studios in creating the next hyper-casual hit.

The competition, taking place between 10June -15July, will offer international studios the chance to submit prototypes, and for the first time receive full support from the Voodoo team through every step of the process. For the ideation and prototype phases, applicants will receive exclusive support from Voodoo’s Product Strategy and Publishing teams. This support includes inspiration packs with marketability and trend guidance from Voodoo’s extensive knowledge base, alongside data-driven insights. Webinars and live Q&A sessions with the Publishing team will also be held throughout the competition.

Voodoo head of publishing Alex Shea said, “We are excited to return to our competition series and once again welcome game prototypes from our trusted partners as well as from new emerging studios and developers. Our competitions tend to bring out extraordinary hits, and we are proud to offer Voodoo’s tailored support to each promising prototype and studio to help them develop their next hit game.”

The reinforced support throughout the competition will also extend to testing and launching hot prototypes. Applicants will have access to Voodoo’s world class hyper-casual testing platform with new and improved processes on Facebook, Snapchat, and Tiktok. All prototypes that hit a $0.20 CPI and 30per cent D1 retention on Android or 30c and 30per cent D1 retention on iOS, will benefit from the extra support of Voodoo’s CPI Optimisation Squad, LaunchOPS, and Android Build teams.

This competition series introduces a new prize scale that not only rewards successful titles, but supports those who refer successful studios. Prizes include:

$200k min. guarantee for any launched and confirmed game (no # cap)

$10k for all games hitting a $0.20 CPI and 30per cent D1 retention on Android or $0.30 CPI and 30per cent D1 on iOS

$50k referral prizes for any referred studio with a confirmed hit game (during or after the competition)

Those seeking the opportunity to submit their titles can do, ahead of the official start date and live webinar on 10June. Participants will be able to submit and test unlimited prototypes until the closing date of 15July.