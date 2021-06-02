Chris Hemsworth announces the official wrap of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ 

The filming of Disney/Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder has finally come to an end. The God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, announced it on Tuesday in his Instagram post.

The fourth Thor movie which is all set to release in theatres on 6 May 2022 has finished its principal photography. The film’s production had begun earlier in January at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, and got postponed for several months due to the ongoing pandemic crisis.

Celebrating the production wrap Hemsworth posted a black and white photo of Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and him on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate, The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

Thor: Love and Thunder made use of virtual production tech developed by Industrial Light & Magic during The Mandalorian which makes use of giant, high-resolution LED panels to create a backdrop for actors.

The upcoming superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics character Thor and is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Waititi has co-written the fourthquel with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The movie stars Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn, Jaimie Alexander and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in theaters worldwide on 6 May 2022.