Here are the upcoming games that will hit PlayStation Plus in November 2020

The service’s launch date varies globally depending on when the console itself will be available. It’ll be available on 12 November in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and on 19 November in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa. The collection is not available in China, Sony says, and it seems to only be available for PS5 customers. It’s not known whether PS4 owners who don’t own a PS5 will be able to access the games.



Sony has shared more details about PS Plus Collection that comes with the launch of PS5. The PS Plus Collection will give access to some of the best PS4 games with reduced load time and better framerates. Games included in the PS Plus Collection are listed below:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: biohazard