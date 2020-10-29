HBO Max and Cartoon Network to launch new animated series, ‘Tiny Toons Looniversity’

Tiny Toons Looniversity

The Tiny Toons are coming back to small screens! Yesterday (Wednesday) Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television announced that they’re creating a new reboot of the series titled, Tiny Toons Looniversity.

Slated to launch on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the 30-minute animated comedy series has been ordered for a two-season straight-to-series. Tiny Toons Looniversity is expected to feature the characters from the original Tiny Toon Adventures series, which aired from 1990 to 1992.

As the name would suggest, Tiny Toons Looniversity will see the characters returning to Acme Looniversity, in hopes of learning whatever it takes to become the next generation of Looney Tunes.

Steven Spielberg will possibly return as an executive producer with Erin Gibson as the showrunner and co-executive producer along with Nate Cash. Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register will also serve as executive producer along with Amblin Television co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Amblin Television vice president Clint LaVigne and Warner Bros. Animation senior vice president of series Audrey Diehl will oversee day-to-day creative affairs of the series.

As Variety reports, in addition, HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit another project, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal from Genndy Tartakovsky. Inspired by myths and lore from across the world, the show will follow a team of ancient teen heroes as they work together to protect the world from an unforeseen omen.