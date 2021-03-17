Here are the 12 qualified teams for grand finale of FFIC Spring 2021 lineup

After the end of Grand Finals- Play Ins of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) Spring 2021 only 12 teams remain in the competition. These teams will be competing in the grand finals on 21March for a share of the Rs. 750,000 (about $102,710) prize pool and one slot in the 2021 World Series.

Of the 12 teams, six have made their way through the league circuit, which happened between 19February and 7March. The other six teams have qualified from the play-ins, which concluded yesterday.

Here are teams that qualified for the FFIC 2021 spring season grand finals.

League Circuit

Sixth Sense

Total Gaming

Team Elite

Captains

Survivors 4AM

Team Chaos

Play-Ins

Team D Esports

Last Breath

Galaxy Racer

Nemesis

LVL-Iconic

AFF Esports

The winner in the grand finals will pocket Rs. 35,00,000 (about $48,000), in addition to a slot in the Free Fire World Series in April. Free Fire’s esports roadmap for 2021 features two World Series: one in April and the other in November. The April World Series will be played in Asia.

The 12 teams in the grand finals have also qualified for the summer season of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) India. The details about this tournament haven’t been announced yet.