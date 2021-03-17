DI4D launches PURE4D for developers to create in-game animation for realistic digital double characters

DI4D, has launched PURE4D, the 4D facial capture solution available on the market. The new pipeline allows developers to utilise high fidelity 4D facial performance capture to drive high volumes of in-game animation for realistic digital double characters. PURE4D now delivers for large scale video game projects the same level of fidelity and realism previously only available for movie visual effects and pre-rendered cinematics.

Powered by DI4D’s unique mesh tracking solution, PURE4D combines accurate facial performance data from DI4D HMC (head-mounted camera) systems with even higher fidelity expression data from DI4D PRO and it uses advanced machine learning technology to do this more efficiently and in volume.

The PURE4D pipeline:

The DI4D PRO system is used to acquire high fidelity 4D facial expression data of each actor.

Head-mounted DI4D HMC systems are then used to capture accurate 4D facial performance data, often from multiple actors, simultaneously with body motion capture.

Leading-edge, machine learning algorithms efficiently combine both sets of data to significantly increase the scalability of the solution.

Every nuance and subtle expression from the actors’ facial performance are captured and transferred faithfully to the in-game animation of their digital double characters.

PURE4D is designed to meet the requirements of large scale next-gen game projects that require thousands of seconds of the highest quality facial animation.

PURE4D does not require a traditional facial animation rig as part of the capture process – significantly reducing both complexity and cost from the delivery of any project. Until now, providing this stunning level of detail and realism was only possible for big budget blockbuster movie projects. PURE4D faithfully captures an actor’s facial performance in its purest form, without the need for artist corrections or enhancements, delivering the most realistic facial animation ready for in-engine use.

DI4D co-founder and CEO Colin Urquhart, says, “We believe that PURE4D is a real game changer for facial animation in video games. The next generation of game consoles and game engines can support much more realistic in-game facial animation. The level of realism seen in recent pre-rendered cinematics is now becoming the benchmark for in-game animation. With PURE4D, game developers can reproduce the exact facial performance of any actor to create lifelike digital double performances – without the need to create a complex FACS rig or for significant animator polish”.

Creators can bring to life the most believable digital double characters for the next generation of video games, film, TV and visual effects, by conveying every emotion and nuance of an actors’ performance at the highest possible fidelity.

DI4D’s 4D technology is used by the studios in video games and movies including Activision, Digital Domain, MPC, Remedy Entertainment, Electronic Arts and many more.