Here are 10 game announcements from the Ubisoft Forward second edition

Ubisoft hosted its second Ubisoft Forward livestream event and revealed new details about its upcoming games.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot made a statement addressing the reports of racism, sexual misconduct, and a lack of diversity and inclusion that have apparently been a part of Ubisoft’s company culture for years. “We are at the start of a long journey,” Guillemot said. “Real change will take time.”

The company also announced two new programs designed to increase mentorship opportunities for women and “individuals from underrepresented groups.” Ubisoft said on Twitter that Guillemot’s message wasn’t included in the main event due to “timing constraints,” but it noted that it would be added to the video when it’s posted for on-demand viewing.

Immortals Fenyx Rising



Immortals Fenyx Rising, previously known as Gods and Monsters, got its first official re-reveal at today’s Ubisoft Forward. There was a brand new cinematic trailer, a new gameplay look, and a release date set for 3December 2020.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time



The 2003 classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is getting a new remake in 2021 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Ubisoft says that it’s rebuilt the game from the ground up in its modern Anvil engine, and that the remake will feature improved combat and camera controls. It’ll be out on 21January.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is back. The complete edition will include the separately released DLC characters Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. Scott Pilgrim returns this Holiday 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia.

Rainbow Six Siege



Ubisoft’s popular esport shooter is making the jump to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The company promises that it’ll support up to 4K and 120fps gameplay by the end of the year, with free next-gen upgrades for existing PS4 and Xbox One owners. The company also announced a new, country-based Rainbow Six Siege World Cup competition and a new season of content based around Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

Riders Republic



Ubisoft announced a new, massively multiplayer sports game called Riders Republic. Travel across the United States and partake in a series of extreme sports like downhill biking, snowboarding, and more.

Watch Dogs Legion



The upcoming Watch Dogs Legion is getting a cameo appearance by popular London rapper Stormzy, who’ll be featured in the game with a special “Fall On My Enemies” mission out on 29 October. Additionally, Aidan Pearce — the bland, cap-wearing hero of the first Watch Dogs — is set to return to the franchise as a playable character in an upcoming DLC expansion.

Hyper Scape



Ubisoft is taking a page from Fortnite’s book with a new, limited-time “Turbo Mode” in its Hyper Scape battle royale, which — similar to Epic’s Solid Gold mode — puts players in a fast-paced game where all weapons are the maximum rarity. It launches on September 15th.

AGOS: A Game of Space



Ubisoft announced a new space exploration VR game appropriately named AGOS: A Game of Space. Not a lot of details at this point, but expect an immersive space adventure where you can customize your spacecraft and seemingly travel to distant space.

The Crew 2: The Chase Season 1



A new season of content is coming to The Crew 2 and it’s themed on a cops and robbers-style Chase mode. Check out the first trailer above and wait for the season to come out on 25 November

Just Dance 2021

Just Dance is still going strong and the latest version of Ubisoft’s popular dance and fitness game will include new songs and features. Just Dance 2021 will be released on 12 November and pre-orders are available now.