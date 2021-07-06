Guest Column| Fantasy sports is a game of skill which also encourages sportsmanship

About a decade ago, sports consumption in India was just considered as entertainment that we watched from the comfort of our living rooms. However, with the emergence of fantasy sports, this seems to have changed drastically. In a country like India, fantasy sports has become an enabler, giving sports enthusiasts a platform to experience real-time action. From being just passive viewers of their favorite sports like cricket, football, basketball, hockey, etc., fans can now become active participants in the game. No better adrenaline rush than to have your skin in the game!

It is therefore fair to mention that India is witnessing an emergence of fantasy sports, fueled by the massive penetration of the internet and a surge in the number of smartphone users. In fact, as per a recent report, the fantasy sports market has witnessed a 2,500% spike in the number of fantasy sports users. The ease with which fans can play fantasy sports is one of the prime reasons for it gaining popularity over the years.

So, it comes as no surprise that this kind of gaming keeps the fans at the edge of their seats. Fans can create their own teams comprising players from the upcoming games on the fantasy sports platforms. Points and cash prizes can be won based on the performance of the players in real-life sporting events. International tournaments and sports leagues are considered as a big opportunity for all those who wish to earn big rewards through fantasy games along with enjoying the thrill of the game.

So,is fantasy sports also a skill-based game?

Yes, it is. Fantasy sports is a game of skill because it requires an understanding of sport and the ability to evaluate the performance of players. Besides that, a fair knowledge of statistics and number crunching is also needed to do well in it. Furthermore, it is also advantageous for an individual to know the rules of the sport, the impact of weather conditions, and consider other factors to make a wise decision regarding his/her own game. The ability to quickly make a game plan according to the changing situation is necessary as it improves the chances of winning. Overcast conditions and your choice of bowlers could change, expecting rain later and you could decide to load your team with a particular category. Fans get to experience the thrill that any captain of a side does while picking his team for a game. A truly nail-biting experience. Plus, fantasy sports helps in enhancing an individual’s analytical as well as critical thinking power that will help him/her outperform others.

Fantasy Sports Promotes Sportsmanship

Another aspect of fantasy sports is that it encourages sportsmanship. Sports lovers are now playing season-long leagues along with their family members, relatives, friends, and colleagues. It acts as a good team bonding activity while giving a chance to interact with others who are fond of similar sports. In this way, it promotes an individual’s ability to socialize, thereby boosting his/her confidence.

In spite of high competition, fantasy sport serves as a platform where people can exercise sportsmanship by preventing the use of any unethical means during the game. Following the ethics of the game while maintaining proper conduct is of utmost importance. Fantasy sports imparts the same. Moreover, it allows fantasy players across the country to understand the significance of fair play and goodwill towards all worthy opponents. Having said that, the spirit of the game can be tested best during a pressure situation and such situations often arise while participating in fantasy games. Commitment to fair play and ethics reflects the strong personality of fantasy players and acts fruitful for their gaming career. After all, sportsmanship is the key to success in any sport.

In a nutshell, both skills as well as sportsmanship are crucial to sustain and grow in the field of fantasy sports. According to a recent report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports and KPMG, the Indian fantasy sports industry is expected to be worth US$ 3.7 billion by 2024. As a vast avenue is opening, the presence of advanced skills combined with the spirit of sportsmanship can prove to be a blessing for fantasy sports players.

This article has been contributed by Fantasy Akhada founder Sumit Kumar Jha AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views