Advocates’ Association urges Government to ban online gaming citing addiction

Worries over the growing pattern of tech addiction among children, particularly to online gaming, Bengaluru-based Advocates’ Association has called upon the government of Karnataka to ban apps posing a ‘threat to children’s health’.

Association President S. Umesh threatened to take the legal course if the government fails to act immediately. The petition directed at the government states that online gaming apps have become a bigger menace than single-digit lottery, which had destroyed many households and even led to suicides in Karnataka some years ago.

Comparing online games to gambling, the association said. “Though some gaming companies try to make a distinction between ‘game of skill’, which is legal and ‘game of chance’, which is illegal, in reality, most games promote betting and children are falling for the trap. There is also no transparency of the internal financial transactions of the companies, as there is no clarity on what percentage of the total amount collected is given away as prizes.”

Post the complaints of gambling and suicides, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and some other States were quick to ban all forms of online games which involve payment.

“We demand an immediate ban on all online gaming apps, on the lines of Tamil Nadu and other States, in Karnataka. While lakhs of people are getting addicted to these games, the bigger danger is of children, who are now pursuing studies online, being lured into betting and gambling,” Mr. Umesh added.