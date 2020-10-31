Grand finale of NODWIN Gaming’s ‘Valorant’ Agni Series 2020 to stream live on 2 November 2020

NODWIN Gaming’s Valorant tournament titled NODWIN Valorant Agni Series 2020 that went live on its YouTube channel on 21 August 2020, is now in its last leg. The grand finale of the series will be streamed live on 2 November at 5 pm on NODWIN’s YouTube channel. Professional players, along with aspiring amateurs battled through four qualifying rounds for a grand prize pool of Rs 4.25 lakhs.

The winners of the four qualifiers that have reached the finale are:

Qualifier #1 – Godsquad

Qualifier #2 – Velocity Gaming

Qualifier #3 – Global Esports

Qualifier #4 – Reckoning Esports

Teams will play Best-of-three semi-finals and a grand finale to win the crown of Agni Series.

“The community has been waiting for a big opening of Valorant ever since the game became a global rage and we’re happy to report that we have done that in style, with Agni Series. The overwhelming response to the tournament is an indicator of how Valorant will be placed in the Indian esports ecosystem in the future. All the very best to the qualified teams!” said NODWIN Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee.

The Valorant Agni Series has been a much-loved tournament for the esports community across the country, especially with all the top teams and star players. NODWIN Gaming brought the Valorant series to India in order to make the high-octane live action available to the Indian fans. The winners of this series will earn the right to call themselves the first Valorant Agni Series Champions of India.