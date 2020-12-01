Google Play Best of 2020 Awards declares ‘World Cricket Championship 3’ as winner

World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3), the third edition of cricket gaming franchise, by Next Wave Multimedia, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has won the ‘Google Play Best of 2020 award’ in the ‘Users’ Choice’ category. Earlier this year, the second edition, WCC 2, won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the Government of India.

The ‘Google Play Best of 2020 Awards’ are bestowed upon the most voted apps in different categories on the Google Play Store. The voting process took place on Google Play Store between 10 November to 23 November this year with WCC3 being declared a winner on 30 November, 2020.

Commenting on the victory, Next Wave Multimedia co-founder and CEO P.R. Rajendran said, “We are absolutely elated by this recognition and would like to credit the fans of WCC for this feat! Being a fan driven game, we plan to continue to innovate and usher more features and engage even more players. WCC is the longest running mobile cricket gaming franchise from India and we’re thrilled that the recently launched third edition of the game was the only cricket game to make it to the top 10 list of nominations in this category, this year. This award is dedicated to all the WCC fans out there!”

This latest award for the franchise will add to the list of previously garnered awards including Google Editor’s Choice (2016-2020). WCC2 has also been listed as Google’s Best of Games in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and Apple’s Best of Games 2016, 2017 and 2018.



Furthermore, the cricket game has also been featured among the Top 10 Games for Monthly Active Users by the App Annie Report for three years in a row (2016-2018) and was also listed under Top 10 games by time spent in Android and IOS by App Annie 2016 report.