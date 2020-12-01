Jasmine Johnson joins Stoopid Buddy Stoodios as head of studio

Netflix’s Jasmine Johnson has been tapped as the head of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, SuperMansion). She has served as an original feature animation production executive at Netflix, and will oversee production of the studio’s slate and manage the day-to- day business, reporting directly to the founders of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios- Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner.

Johnson oversaw 15 feature films and specials in various formats, including CG, 2D and stop-motion animation, while she was at Netlfix. Previously, she did a nearly six-year stint at Brazen Animation, helping to build the studio from the ground up as head of production.

Johnson’s animation career began at Walt Disney Animation where she was an integral member of the production team that launched the Fairies film franchise. She then segued to Reel FX where she produced short-format, special venue and ride film projects and worked on feature films including The Book of Life.

In the newly created role, Johnson will take the responsibilities previously handled by the co-founders as the animation-focused studio is growing its operations with an expansive slate of animated projects.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ slate of upcoming projects include Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. It is also currently working on season 11 of the Emmy-winning Robot Chicken, season 2 of Crossing Swords for Hulu, Mega City Smiths for AMC, The Summoner for Syfy’s late-night adult animation block, TZGZ, and an untitled stop- motion holiday special for Fox, all of which will premiere in 2021.