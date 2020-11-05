GAN expands content library through new partnership with High 5 Games

GAN Limited a B2B supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, announced a new content licensing agreement and partnership with High 5 Games (“High 5”).

GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman commented, “As we look to strategically grow our RMG content offerings and complement GAN’s industry-leading technology platform, we believe partnerships with well-respected content providers like High 5 Games will help us expand our market share and build sustainable momentum. Launching and integrating new content on the GAN platform further differentiates our platform and brings a full-service internet gaming experience to our virtual casino operating partners and consequently to their customers. We are excited about this new partnership with High 5 Games, and look forward to expanding our collaboration and to winning greater collective market share for both companies in the future.”

The Agreement will bring High 5’s award-winning content onto GAN’s U.S. Real Money Gaming (“RMG”) platform and will bring the total content library GAN offers to over 800 games.

High 5 Games CEO Anthony Singer commented, “As we look to make an impact in more markets across the United States, we’re thrilled to add GAN to our arsenal of distribution channels. Players in New Jersey have experienced the joy of our real-money casino games for years — since 2008 on the casino floor and since 2013 online. The GameSTACK platform immediately puts our content on more devices, and as additional states bring regulated casino gaming online, we now have an incredible opportunity to entertain even more players all over the map.”

By seamlessly integrating High 5’s content into GAN’s GameSTACK platform, players at regulated online casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will gain access to more than 150 in-demand High 5 titles, including Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Secrets of the Forest. As more states green-light regulated casino gaming, High 5 will be there via the GameSTACK platform.