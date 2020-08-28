Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live: Here are the 10 game reveals we loved!

Gamescom 2020 went virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual version of Gamescom Opening Night Live, was a two-hour-long event that featured many announcements and trailers. Here are our top ten title picks:

Dragon Age



It’s been a long time since we heard about the next Dragon Age. And while BioWare didn’t reveal a new trailer for the game, the studio at least proved it’s still in the works with a behind-the-scenes video full of concept art, early game renders, and lots of staff excited about the fantasy realm.

The Sims 4



One of the biggest surprises of the show was the latest Star Wars experience, which takes place in the world of The Sims. The latest expansion for The Sims 4 is called Journey to Batuu, and it’s launching on 8 September.

Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War



Black Ops Cold War‘s story showed us a briefing between CIA agents as they discuss what course of action they need to take to bring down KGB spy Persus. Plus, a very realistic looking Ronald Reagan.

Unknown 9: Awakening



Unknown 9: Awakening is a brand new IP that’s rooted in a universe already established in a novel trilogy, comic book series, and scripted podcast. It’s hard to extract much from the brief cinematic reveal at Gamescom, but we know it’s being “built around the ambitious Unknown 9 Storyworld” and is set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2021.

Fall Guys Season 2



It feels like Fall Guys, the unofficial game of the summer, just launched, but it’s already getting a new season with a hefty helping of new content. It’ll be out in October.

Star Wars: Squadrons



Star Wars: Squadrons, which promises to recreate the feeling of piloting an X-wing or TIE Fighter, continues to look impressive, making the wait until its October release all the more difficult.

Twelve Minutes



The indie game Twelve Minutes has looked intriguing for some time, and the latest trailer makes it even more exciting, with a cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and James McAvoy. It’s listed as “coming soon” to both Xbox and PC.

Bridge Constructor + The Walking Dead



Two phrases I never thought I’d hear in the same sentence, let alone the same game title – Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is the latest and strangest crossover yet. To be fair, there’s already been a Bridge Constructor/Portal crossover, and a player definitely needs to have functioning bridges in a world full of zombies – in this, a player will need to use objects, baits, and explosives to get rid of walkers and get to safety.

Sam and Max VR

This time it’s virtual LucasArts’ Sam and Max that made its triumphant return Thursday with a virtual reality reboot. The first title in the franchise since 2010 looks every bit as quirky and charming as the last, and we can’t wait to learn more about what the six-foot dog and his bunny sidekick are up to next.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands



The long-running MMO World of Warcraft is expanding once again this year, with a new expansion, called Shadowlands, launching on October 27th. It’s the eighth major add-on, and Blizzard describes it like this:”Forge a pact with a game-changing Covenant; conquer the ever-shifting trials of Torghast, Tower of the Damned to create your own legendary gear; and seize your destiny in the world between worlds.”