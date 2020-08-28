‘Harley Quinn’ animated series drops season one and two soundtracks

Warner Bros. in-house music label WaterTower Music has released the full soundtracks for both seasons of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series.

Harley Quinn, which premiered its first season in November 2019 follows the eponymous DC villain and her cohorts as she attempts to make her own name in Gotham City’s underworld after breaking up with the Joker. The adult comedy series has been well-received by fans and critics alike and was followed by season two in April. It is currently available to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

The two new soundtracks, featuring the music of seasons one and two of the DC animated series Harley Quinn, which showcase music by composer Jefferson Friedman (New Amsterdam, Powerless).

Friedman, a Julliard alumnus, has expanded his film and TV foray of late, including New Amsterdam, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and XX. The composer also previously worked with the creators of Harley Quinn: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey on Powerless, a sitcom set within the DC Universe, that followed the staff of an insurance company which focused on products to protect the public from the collateral damage of Superheroes and Supervillains.

Both of Friedman’s Harley Quinn (soundtrack from the animated series) albums are now available, combining for 45 tracks of music.