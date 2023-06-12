Games24x7, an Indian multi-game platform, has announced the elevation of Saroj Panigrahi as its chief operating officer (COO).

As the new strategic leader, Panigrahi will spearhead marketing and operations across all existing and upcoming platforms including RummyCircle and My11Circle.

Panigrahi has been an integral part of the Games24x7 team for over 15 years and has held multiple positions within the organisation playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s product strategy. In his most recent role, he has been instrumental in building My11Circle. Under his leadership, My11Circle has witnessed significant growth, offering an engaging and immersive experience to millions of users.

Commenting on the appointment, Games24x7 co-founder and co-CEO Trivikraman Thampy said, “Saroj has been an invaluable team member over the years, and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic acumen and deep understanding of the user. His dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary user experiences has not only elevated our platform but has also inspired our entire team. We are proud to have Saroj in this new leadership role and excited about the limitless possibilities of innovation and growth that lie ahead.”

Saroj Panigrahi

Panigrahi said, “There couldn’t be a better time to be in the rapidly growing sunrise sector of online gaming. I am truly honoured by this opportunity and the trust placed in me by the founders of the company. Throughout my journey, I have had the privilege to work closely with an exceptional team that embodies values of integrity, innovation and customer-centricity. Building upon the strong foundation and our remarkable journey in the industry, my goal is to drive forward the next phase of growth for our businesses at Games24x7.”