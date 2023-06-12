Sudha Numac Games has recently launched its brand Winx11 which has come up with a new platform for fantasy sports enthusiasts. The platform’s tagline “Ab Jeet Pakki Hai” is its attempt to shift focus on ensuring more players win.

The newly launched platform has a fully-featured application offering a variety of contests and gameplay options that cater to players of all levels. One of the contests – Rookie Contest – is designed for beginners who are new to the world of fantasy sports. With this contest, users can compete with others with similar skill sets and gain confidence while getting started. Winx11 offers other contests such as Mega Contest, H2H Challenge Contest, and Guaranteed Contest, where every user is guaranteed a cash prize.

For a more private experience, Winx11’s Private Contest feature allows users to create their own contests and invite friends to compete. With its easy-to-use interface, the brand makes it easy to join the action and start winning big. The app offers a variety of rewards for players, including cash prizes and gift vouchers. Players also receive a sign-up bonus of Rs 100 when they join.

Within a short period of time, the platform has seen a solid growth of over 5000 active users. The app has garnered positive reviews and a constant increase in registered and active users.

Winx11’s credibility among its users is also boosted by its instant withdrawals, best affiliate and referral program, and secure gameplay. The app features exciting coin games built for engagement beyond fantasy, daily quizzes, leaderboards, and rookie contests.

Sudha Numac Games founder Sunil Gulia said, “Our mission at Winx11 is to revolutionise the fantasy sports industry by providing our users with the ultimate gaming experience, complete with exciting contests, easy-to-use interface, and numerous opportunities to win big. With our innovative features like Stock Fantasy and Coins Games, we are not just limited to fantasy sports but provide an engaging and interactive platform for users beyond the sport. Our constant focus on user satisfaction and engagement is what sets us apart from the competition.”

For those who love the thrill of the stock market, Winx11 offers a Stock Fantasy feature where users can trade virtual cash and earn rewards based on their portfolio performance.

With its focus on engaging users beyond fantasy, Winx11 provides various coin games that users can play to earn coins. These coins can be redeemed for real cash later, and users can earn them by playing prediction games, quizzes, and spin and earn, or by referring friends to the app.

The Winx11 leaderboard allows users to track their progress and compete against other players for the top spot, earning big rewards based on their position.