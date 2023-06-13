Diablo IV had the best-selling opening in Blizzard’s history, crossing US$666 million in global sell-through in the first five days following its 6 June launch. The latest instalment for the Diablo series, and Blizzard’s fastest-selling game ever, is the box-office equivalent of the biggest opening week of the year.

The heroes of Sanctuary, the world in which Diablo is set, have already played more than 276 million hours, or more than 30,000 years.

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra said, “On behalf of Blizzard, we want to thank the millions of players around the world who are immersing themselves in Diablo IV. The game is a result of our incredible teams working together to craft and support genre-defining games, build legendary worlds, and inspire memories that will last a lifetime. We’re humbled by the response, proud of the team, and remain committed to listening to our players and ensuring Diablo continues to exceed expectations for years to come.”

So what are players doing with all this time spent in Diablo IV?

276 billion demons killed since Early Access: nearly 35 times the global population.

Players have been vanquished over 316 million times

Over five million of those vanquishing were at the hands of the Butcher.

But they’re not falling alone – players have created a party with friends over 166 million times.

163 players have made it to the maximum level in Hardcore mode, where deaths are permanent.

When players haven’t been playing Diablo, they’ve been watching it – Diablo IV was the #1 game on Twitch from Early Access on 1 June through 9 June, breaking Blizzard records for both hours streamed and watched over a similar period.

Diablo IV is available, featuring cross-platform play and cross-progression on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, plus up to four-player co-op, including two-player couch co-op on consoles.