Former Head of Engineering of Twitter, Alex Roetter has been roped in as an advisor to Games24x7, one of India’s largest online gaming companies.

At Twitter, Roetter played various roles starting from his hiring as Senior Vice President, Engineering, at the microblogging site at San Francisco to leading engineering to operations company wide.



Having studied at Stanford University, Roetter, he has worked with Google, currently serving as Managing Director and General Partner for Moxxie Ventures, a Venture Capital & Private Equity firm located in Bay Area, California.

Alex Roetter

“Alex is an exceptional technologist, with a remarkable body of work, across organizations. As Games24x7 expands its portfolio, customer base and ventures into international markets, we are extremely excited to have such a stellar leader join us as an Advisor. His experience and guidance will be invaluable for our organization” said Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, co-founders and CEOs, Games24x7.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Games24x7 is one of India’s largest online skill gaming companies with a diverse portfolio that includes RummyCircle (India’s largest online rummy game), My11Circle (India’s second largest fantasy cricket game), Carrom (an online version of the popular tabletop game) and Ultimate Games (a collection of casual games). Backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global and The Raine Group. Games24x7 recently announced its entry into the US market. It was set up in 2006, by Thampy and Pandya, both of whom met each other, while they were studying economics at the New York University (NYU).

“The online gaming sector in India is poised for a take-off. With its focus on technology and product innovation to improve player experience, Games24x7 epitomizes the zeitgeist of India’s outstanding tech entrepreneurship. I look forward to sharing my experiences and being a part of their growth story” said Alex Roetter.