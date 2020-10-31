Five reasons why you should bet on esports

Even though there are numerous online casinos out there, betting on sports remains the most popular form of online gambling. Hence, people from various countries are logging into their accounts every day just so they can place a bet on their favorite sports team or player.

As you can probably guess, the most common sport that people bet on is football. Almost every sports bettor has placed at least one football bet because most operators have all sorts of markets, competition, and appealing odds for it.

Nonetheless, there is one sport that has the potential to surpass football in online betting, and that’s esports. These computer games have been around for some time now, which is why they have fans from all over the world. Despite that, they are still relatively new when it comes down to betting, which is why there aren’t that many operators that offer them.

If you haven’t tried betting on esports yet, here are a few reasons why we think you’ll like it.

You have loads of games to choose from

Unlike pretty much any other sport, the term esports combines multiple games, such as Overwatch, Dota 2, LoL, etc. Even though some gambling operators might not support all of the esports titles out there, most of them will allow you to try out the most popular ones.

Each game is unique in terms of gameplay, which also reflects on betting. Some of the titles will have more markets, better odds, etc.

Every event is fun to watch

Most of the big esports have all sorts of events. Some of them bring together the best teams, whereas others even include tier two and tier three squads. Regardless of what event you choose to bet on, you will have loads of fun if you decide to watch it live.

However, you can do that only if you find a gambling operator that will provide you with the option to do so. For example, you can download the bet365 app following this step by step guide by Nostrabet, and you will get access to things like live streaming, cash out, and other useful betting features.

The odds are great

One of the things that you will notice, regardless of what operator you choose, is that the odds for most esports are better compared to the other sports. One of the reasons for this phenomenon is that most bookies are not proficient in these types of games yet. Hence, they tend to provide odds that are significantly better than everything else, including the most popular sports.

There will be way more esports betting options in the future

Another thing that’s important to keep in mind is that the esports industry will just keep getting better. Hence, we will have way more markets, events, games, and other cool things. That’s why it’s important to start betting as soon as possible so that you can learn the basics and be ready when the new features arrive.