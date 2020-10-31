Which are the most useful esports betting features?

Betting is a hobby that’s been around for many years. Until we had the option to bet on our computers, smartphones, and tablets, people had to visit land-based betting shops and casinos. Back then, there weren’t really any special features like the ones we can find today.

Regardless of which betting operator you choose, you will probably have access to loads of unique betting features. Apart from making our overall experience more enjoyable, these things also help us be more successful, especially in sports betting.

Since esports is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, it also found its way into the gambling business. Apart from the passionate gamers, many people haven’t tried betting on these games yet. Thus, we’ve decided to show you a few betting features that you need to try out once you decide to bet on esports.

Live Betting/In-Play

Every sports fan knows that live betting is one of the most interesting features. Apart from the thrill you get from watching a certain event live, you will also have access to many other features, markets, and odds.

Although live betting can be tempting, we think that you shouldn’t place a bet on live esports events unless you have enough experience. Don’t forget that esports are very different from regular ones when it comes down to betting because things can change really fast.

Cash Out when it’s risky

Once you start betting on live events, you will have access to numerous other features, one of which is Cash Out. This option is widely available on most betting operators, but only a handful have it on their mobile platform. If you decide to download Betway for Android or iOS, you will have access to Cash Out, as well as every other popular betting feature on your smartphone and tablet.

This is one of the features that can save you in many situations, as long as you use it correctly. If you don’t have enough experience with esports, try using it when the odds are in your favor.

Edit your bet if something changes

Although this sports betting feature is not available on every gambling operator, you will probably stumble upon it if you choose the most prominent ones. Edit bet can be useful only if you know how a certain eSport works because otherwise, you can’t really take advantage of it.

Like we’ve already said, esports are famous for being fast-paced, which means that the situation changes all the time. By using Edit Bet, you can change your market whenever something happens in the game and use it to your advantage.

Final thoughts

Before you start betting on esports, make sure you learn more about this industry and everything it has to offer. Every eSport is interesting and can be an excellent betting option, but you could have problems unless you have enough experience. The good news is that there are loads of information out there, so all you need to do is a quick Google search.