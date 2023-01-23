Faze Clan and Porsche announce multi year partnership

FaZe Holdings has announced a multi-year partnership with Porsche, together, Porsche and FaZe Clan will inspire the next generation of gamers to make their dreams a reality through original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, all slated for 2023.

“FaZe’s leadership at the intersection of gaming and youth culture, combined with our deep understanding of today’s creators, presents an ideal opportunity for Porsche to reach the next generation and connect with our worldwide fan network.We’re thrilled to partner with a modern luxury brand like Porsche, who like FaZe Clan pushes boundaries to expand its audience, while also consistently placing the importance of community and innovation first,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink.

Porsche AG CMO Robert Ader, added: “Porsche has been deeply involved in gaming and esports for several years, with a clear focus on racing – staying true and authentic to the heritage and DNA of the brand. Throughout our discussions, we’ve seen that FaZe and Porsche share similar core values of performance and innovation. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we aim to inspire the gamer community to realize their own dreams.”

The partnership will kick off with a content series that sees FaZe Clan members expressing their unique stories of success and engaging in new experiences through the world of Porsche – representing their role at the intersection of gaming and the growing subcultures within a new generation of creators. Porsche will also become the official partner across all of FaZe Clan’s esports teams. With an eye towards the future, Porsche and FaZe Clan are also working in tandem to roll-out additional digital goods and new offerings in the Web3 space, with initial plans to be announced in the very near future.

“The love I have for Porsche goes back to the first time I experienced Porsche as a kid and has motivated me to work towards the life I want to live. Today, I’m proud to call myself a Porsche owner, and working alongside this legendary brand representing inspiration makes me feel like I am truly achieving my dreams. I’m so happy to share this news with my fans and continue to inspire them to reach their dreams as well,” said FaZe Swagg.

FaZe Clan brokered this deal in collaboration with UTA.