FanCode partners with Major League Baseball in India

FanCode, India’s multi-sport aggregator platform by Dream Sports, has announced a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) to live-stream the games in India. MLB is the baseball league in the world and it is most anticipated by baseball fans globally.

With this partnership, MLB becomes the first baseball league to be live-streamed on FanCode in India. Indian baseball fans can access live matches along with other varied content offerings – match highlights, fantasy research and tips, schedules, scores, news features, and more. With the addition of MLB, FanCode is now covering and streaming the top three American sports leagues from three different sports categories – MLB (Baseball), NBA (Basketball), and NFL (American Football).

The current MLB season, which began on 23July , is a shortened schedule from its normal 162-game competition. In addition to covering up to four games each day, FanCode will also cover the postseason and the World Series, one of sports’ grandest competitions, which determines MLB’s champion.