‘Fall Guys’ surpasses 7 million copies sold on Steam and also becomes the most downloaded PS Plus game

Fall Guys has sold 7 million copies on Steam, publisher Devolver Digital announced on Twitter. Additionally, Sony has also announced that the game has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time. The game’s publisher

Congrats to our friends @Mediatonic as @FallGuysGame crosses 7 million units on Steam and is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time! An amazing accomplishment from a wonderful group of folks. pic.twitter.com/UoWEqxiUi4 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 26, 2020

UK studio Mediatonic has had a successful launch as an indie game with blasting to the top of the Steam charts on PC and most number of downloads on Sony’s PlayStation 4, where it’s available for free.Sony won’t disclose just how many copies of the game have been downloaded, as that appears to be confidential information that may be useful to competitors. But Sony made a smart move when it secured a deal with Mediatonic to make the game a free PS Plus title at launch, which means anyone who pays for Sony’s annual subscription service (typically costing about $60 a year) can download the game at no cost through the end of August.

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/eYwtYMr3Nw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 26, 2020

Fall Guys sold two million units in its first week, meaning it’s added an additional five million units in just over two weeks. It’s steadily been one of the most popular games on Steam since it launched on 4August.

The popularity of Fall Guys has been amazing to watch. Being a free game on PlayStation has exposed it to millions of gamers who otherwise might not have played it. But it costs $19.99 on Steam, so the interest is definitely legitimate.



Additionally, Twitch’s most popular game directories were invaded by Fall Guys, where it maintains its place of the most-viewed games on the site over the past few weeks.