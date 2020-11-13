Exclusive: Skyesports launches ‘Valorant’ franchise-based tournament Skyesports League 2020 with a total prize pool of Rs 10 Lakhs!

SkyEsports is setting a benchmark in the Indian esports history. After the completion of Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0, it is back with first time franchise-based premier league in India – Valorant Skyesports League 2020 with a total prize pool of Rs 10,00,000.

In conversation with Animationxpress Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy shared, “Skyesports League 2020 is an esports tournament based on city vs city model and it’s the 1st ever premier league for esports in India created by Skyesports for the current hot trend game Valorant. The initial phase of the said format called Sky Showdown was a huge success in its inaugural one stage with the highest viewership in South Asia till date.”

The total prize pool of the event is set to be Rs 10 lakhs and this will be the largest tournament in South Asia in terms of Prizepool for Valorant according to Nandy. The first prize winner will get Rs 4 lakhs, the second prize winner will get Rs 2.5 lakhs, the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh, the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 50,000. MVP and the Star Player of the tournament will get Rs 50,000 respectively, and the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth team will receive Rs 25,000 each team. There will be online qualifiers in round-robin formation and each team will play two times with other cities and everyone will play twice.



With the tournament, Nandy also added: “Skyesports also plans to make this format into a franchise-based premier league in India for the first time and this will be a major step forward for esports in India.”

In the tournament, eight prominent cities/states will be participating: Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. For the Skyesports League 2020, some of the most popular and influential gamers in India will show their presence and will be competing in high-level esports action. Check out the full team list below:

Team Mumbai: Scout, Thug, Mortal, Rebel, Zeref.

Team Bengaluru – Rushindra and Global Esports team.

Team Hyderabad: VLT Manoj, Antidote, and so on

Team Chennai: MidFail and Team Tamilas

Team Punjab: HydraFlick and team

Team Rajasthan: TSM Ghatak and team

Team Delhi: Simar Sethi and team.