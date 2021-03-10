EWar’s ongoing ‘Free Fire’ Premier League tournament features a prize pool of Rs 1.5 lakh

EWar Games has announced that the the tournament titled ‘Free Fire Premiere League’ (FPL) is witnessing participation from several thousands of Free Fire gamers from six different states of India, which is Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The ongoing tournament—being held over a 15-day period (5 March to 20 March 2021)—features a prize pool of Rs 1.5 lakh. The winner, first runners-up and second runners up of FPL will be rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, 30,000 and 10,000 respectively, whereas the ‘Best Underdog Team’ of the Tournament will also, win prize money of Rs 10,000.

Speaking about the tournament, EWar Games founder and CEO, Parth Chadha says, “The past few months have proven to be full of excitement for the Garena Free Fire gaming community in India, with a a large number of Free Fire tournaments being held across the country. To take the passion of Free Fire gaming to the next level, we thought of coming up with this IPL-like mega extravaganza named Free Fire Premier League, wherein 26 ‘invited teams’ and 5000 ‘underdog teams’ from six states of India will battle out with each other for BOOYAH, but only one of them will emerge as the ultimate winner once the tournament is over. We are excited and looking forward to witness an action-packed and mind-blowing gaming battle over the next two weeks, in what we believe is the biggest and grandest Free Fire gaming event of our country.

In the recent past, we at EWar have organized some of the best and most-loved esports tournaments in the country. Our latest success was with Free Fire Maha Sangram, where several major T1 teams of India played and competed with underdog teams. Now with the roll-out of FPL, we are hoping to continue with the same momentum and bring together a big chunk of the Free Fire gaming community of India. Moving forward, we have a number of even bigger events/tournaments lined up for the next four months, post which we also have plans to host the second season of FPL where we will be trying to include Free Fire gamers from all the key states of the nation.”

In Season One of FPL, around nine games (matches) will be played on a daily basis. The League will be progressing through a series of consecutive stages — 45 qualifiers’ matches with 540 teams, 18 quarter-final matches with 90 teams, and 16 semi-final matches with 24 teams. Among some of the notable ‘invited’ teams who have confirmed participation in the current season of FPL are: Total Gaming, TSG, Lokesh Gamer, Nonstop Gaming, Nayeem Aalam, Villian Gaming, Techno Banda, Enigma Gaming and Jigs Official.

Before the Semi-Finals and Final phase of the tournament, six franchise/state owners will participate in a virtual-wallet-based auction (somewhat similar to the real-money based auction that happens before IPL) to bid for the 12 top ‘invited teams’ of the tournament, and each owner will be buying/owning two teams. Following the bidding process, these teams will be allotted to their respective state and will enter the tournament to play against the qualified ‘underdog teams’ from the preceding stages. Among the team owners are Fnatic India Head & Delhi owner Nimish Raut, and Global Esports founder and Maharashtra owner Rushindra Sinha.