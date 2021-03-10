Yuvin Esports to host ‘Valorant’ and ‘Free Fire’ esports tournament Yuvin Community Cup Season 3

Yuvin Esports is organising an international esports tournament Yuvin Community Cup. After the success of the first two seasons, YCC is back with season three bringing greater action with teams participating from South Asia and South East Asia region across two game titles. More than 100 teams will be competing across Valorant and Free Fire. It comes with a prize pool grossing over Rs. 4.5 lakhs. There are more surprises but wait and watch out for our announcements.

The motto of the Yuvin Community Cup is to engage with esports communities across South Asia and SouthEast Asian regions and provide opportunities for knowledge-share to the players and serve Indian audiences with global esports engagement.

YCC Season Three is sponsored by a premium wear Indian brand, ONN by Lux. With this, ONN has entered the world of esports for the first time. With ONN’s focus on millennials and Gen Z young generation, esports is the most obvious choice to ride on.

Lux Industries president, marketing Saket Todi shared his excitement to engage with an esports brand for the first time. He mentioned, “The Yuvin Community Cup Season Three was a much-awaited tournament among the youth. It’s a one-of-its-kind esports festival between multiple gaming communities that has driven huge engagements in its last two seasons. ONN, being a youth-centric brand can resonate with the brand connect of the Yuvin Community Cup. Just as Yuvin Community Cup focuses on churning out leaders, likely, ONN as a brand is focusing on reaching out to a greater mass, understating the consumer sentiments and requirements. By supporting this tournament, we aim to make the products meet the desires and aspirations of the youth. This goes without saying, that both the brands enjoy a high youth appeal and are set to emerge as the most favourite of the new generation.”

YCC Season Three will be starting from 22 March. This time combo of PC and mobile major esports titles viz. Valorant and Free Fire Mobile are included.

Valorant offers a mix of qualifying and invitational format, while Free Fire will be invitational only. Valorant competition will only feature teams from South-Asia where four top Indian teams will be invited and a total of 16 teams will qualify from three qualifiers to compete in the main event starting from 22 March.

Free Fire event will feature India’s top 24 teams invited to compete in the seven day action packed event. The 24 teams will battle it out in a group-wise competition from which teams for the main event will be seeded.

Yuvin Esports founder and MD Sharang Naicker shared, “After the grand success of Yuvin Community Cup Season 1 and 2 which attracted over 2.6 mn engagements across various social media platforms, we are aiming higher now. We are extremely encouraged by the amazing response by the audience and looking forward to creating a festival of esports between multiple gaming communities, breaking the geographical barriers and reaching out to South Asian and Southeast Asian regions. Stay tuned for the amazing times through Yuvin Community Cup Season 3.”

Format

Valorant:Four invited teams and 12 qualified teams (four from each qualifier) will play the main event in BO3 matches in a Double Elimination bracket while the finals will be BO5 for the title of Grand Champions.

Freefire: 24 Invited teams (invitations will be based on past performances) will be split into two groups of 12 teams each. The top six teams from each group will go against each other in a three day finale featuring six games each day.