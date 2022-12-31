Esportz launched the flagship IP ‘Esportz Premier Series, India’s Yearlong Esports Championship’ two years ago with the idea of an open for all tournament having community-first approach, providing a platform for amateurs, novices, and pros. A single place for everyone to showcase and compete on an equal footing. Since then the tournament has evolved into a launch pad for anybody who aspires to ‘Go Pro’ by putting their talents and passion to the forefront.

The second edition kicked off in January 2022 featuring five gaming titles, including VALORANT, Clash Royale, Street Fighter V, Free Fire Max, and Rocket League (Covering major genres of esports — PC, Mobile, and Console). Over 15000+ players and 2000+ teams have been a part of this yearlong journey competing in the 18 open online qualifiers held over the year of 2022, attracting more than 11M+ online gamers. The qualifiers produced 98 of the best esports athletes from India Esports circuit for the Grand Finale, and they are now one step away from winning the Esportz Premier Series 2022.

The Grand Finale will take place in a hybrid format over four days from 3January to 6January, 2023. The first two days will be held online, while the remaining two will take place at the Opal Convention Centre in Mumbai, bringing the annual esports cycle to a close by transferring the complete gaming experience from online to an offline LAN setting with action-packed matchups in front of a live crowd. As the athletes engage in their final battle, only the finest and strongest will be seen lifting the Yearlong Championship crown.

Winners of Esportz Premier Series 2022 Open Qualifiers:

VALORANT:

Lethal Esports – Qualifier 1 Winner Revenant Esports – Qualifier 2 Winner Enigma Gaming – Qualifier 3 Winner ROG Academy – Qualifier 3 #4 Placement Gods Reign – Qualifier 4 Winner Reckoning Esports – Qualifier 4 Runner Up

Street Fighter V:

Ayan Biswas – Qualifier 1 Winner Mayank Prajapati – Qualifier 2 Winner Bhagwant Singh Bagh – Wildcard Winner Aditya Verma – Wildcard Runner Up

Clash Royale:

Abu Baqar – Qualifier 1 Winner Qumber Ali Rizvi – Qualifier 2 Winner Samith – Wildcard Winner Jefferson Andrey Ortiz R – Wildcard Runner Up

Rocket League:

Pineapple Cake – Qualifier 1 Winner NHK Esports – Qualifier 2 Winner Yikes – Wildcard Winner Kachow – Wildcard Winner Runner Up

Free Fire MAX:

Blind Esports – Qualifier 1 Winner Deadrow Esports – Qualifier 1 Runner Up Team Mafias – Qualifier 2 Winner Team Evolution – Qualifier 2 Runner Up TSG Army – Qualifier 3 Winner Godlike – Qualifier 3 Runner Up Hex Esports – Qualifier 4 Winner Orangutan Elite – Qualifier 4 Runner Up Aslaaa Esports – Wildcard Winner Operax Esports – Wildcard Runner Up Xtreme Troner Esports – Wildcard #3 Placement Vasiyo Esports – Wildcard #4 Placement

Capital Group director Santosh Smith said: “For the last two years, the competition has served as a stepping stone for everyone who has aspired to go pro. It makes us happy to know that so many gamers from all around the nation are able to benefit from the opportunities offered through Esportz Premier Series. For the First Esports LAN Championship of 2023 in Mumbai, we are delighted to enhance the journey for qualified players as well as the fans by offering the experience of the Grand Finale in an offline LAN setting and bringing all facets of gaming together under one roof.”

The venue will enable visitors to Meet and Greet their favourite gaming personalities, including Xyaa, Pinkcess, Jimmy Gaming, HydraFlick, Meow16K, and Sharkshe, as well as top TWOB Creators Raunak, Gyro, Insane, Alex Ignite, Sasuke, Shonty, Rocky, and others. A Free2Play Arena encompassing the newest technologies will equip the location with cutting-edge gaming consoles, Virtual Reality setups, and even Simulator setups to encourage attendees to unleash the gamer within them. Two Influencer Showdowns are planned as well which will ensure that the gaming entertainment factor is present. To top it all off, a live music performance by an industry artist will set the tone as all the action takes place over LAN with India’s greatest teams and players.

The event is open to everyone, much like what the tournament reflects, and tickets can be obtained by registering at www.esportz.in. The entire event will be livestreamed exclusively on the Esportz YouTube Channel as well for netizens.