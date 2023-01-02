Special Olympics Ohio chief development officer Christine Hoyer , kicks off the launch of betJACK in the state of Ohio by placing the first bet at betJACK – Ohio’s Sportsbook at JACK Cleveland Casino joined by JACK Cleveland Casino general manager Scott Lokke and JACK Entertainment chief operating officer Chad Barnhill.

Christine bet $68 on the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship marking the official opening of betJACK’s two sportsbooks in Northeast Ohio and the betJACK mobile platform. The wager celebrates the year 1968, in which the organization was founded.

In celebration of the launch of sportsbook betting in the Buckeye State, Ohio’s Gaming Company will make a donation that matches total wagers placed with betJACK during the first two hours of legal sports wagering, up to $20,000.