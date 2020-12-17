Esports is going to be medal sport for 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games

Esports has been officially approved as a medal sport for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games during the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) held in Muscat Oman.

According to the announcement, esports will join “intellectual titles” of the event alongside chess, and break dancing will be added as “dance sport.” Official game titles to be played during the event have not been disclosed as of this writing.

At the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia, five games were included as demonstration titles: League of Legends, Arena of Valor, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, and Clash Royale.

Apart from that esports was also included as a medal event in the 2019 SEA Games, where participants contested for six medals. The event comprised of competitions for different game titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Tekken 7, Starcraft II, and Hearthstone.