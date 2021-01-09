ESE announces Actina as K1CK Esports’ new sponsor for 2021

ESE Entertainment has announced that, effective 1January 2021, Actina – a gaming hardware brand – has announced they will be sponsoring K1CK esports for the 2021 season. The League of Legends K1CK team Competes in Ultraliga, a Riot Games licensed league that is broadcasted on national TV in Poland on the Polsat Games Channel.

After a breakthrough year in 2020, K1CK looks to repeat as Ultraliga Champions in 2021. K1CK was also able to advance to the European Masters final in 2020. The team is determined to return to the European Masters final in 2021.

“Since joining the Ultraliga, our team has been successful not only locally but internationally. We are proud to welcome a partner as strong as Actina. We hope that, thanks to the professional hardware support of Actina’s technology team, our players’ gaming experience will be even better,” says K1CK Esports director Pedro Fernandes.

“To date, Actina has been mainly focused on the Counter Strike Global Offensive esports scene, sponsoring both teams and events. We are pleased to announce that we are expanding our esports footprint by entering the game of League of Legends. By sponsoring one of the best teams in Europe, K1CK allows us to continue to build brand recognition not only in Poland but globally,” comments Board Advisor for Business Development of Components and PC Actina brand at Action S.A Michał Miłkowski.

Actina and ESE have maintained a strong partnership since entering the European esports and gaming market in 2019 which is highlighted by several successful collaborations. Most notably when ESE organised a Rocket League tournament that hosted FC Barcelona esports Rocket League team, in Arena Gliwice. Actina was also a sponsor of several other tournaments and leagues ESE has organised, such as Rocketmania, E-AMPY and Poznan Game Arena.

“We are excited to expand and build on our partnership with Actina in 2021. Actina is a proven partner and one of the market leaders in Poland. Both ESE and Actina are publicly listed companies and share a common vision, and that is to continue to expand globally.”, adds ESE Europe’s director of operations Jędrzej Stęszewski.