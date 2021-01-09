Sanghai commenced the construction of $900 mn worth world’s most expensive esports arena

The construction of the World’s expensive esports arena has already started in Shanghai. Shanghai is known as the Global Capital of gaming. The city has the ambition to become the leader in competitive gaming. Last year Shanghai has hosted the League of Legends World Championship, one of the biggest events in the esports calendar. Now it will have an esports arena of $900m facilities.

Officials in the Shanghai district home to the centre said they want it to become “a pilgrimage site” for eSports enthusiasts from all over the world.

The Shanghai International New Cultural and Creative Esports Center is a gaming and esports hub where teams and companies will be based and compete. The facility will cover more than 500,000 square metres and will include a hotel to accommodate international gamers, a 6,000-seater esports arena, and a museum dedicated to gaming. It is to open in 2024.

In China, there are 720million gamers. 70per cent of them play in esports. So, it is highly exciting for gaming enthusiastic in China. Esports is hugely growing all over the world. In 2020, It is estimated that esports has generated $1.1 billion globally. International Olympic Committee wants to declare esports as demo sports. This Shanghai esports arena will excite all the gamers as well.