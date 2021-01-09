‘KartRider Rush+’ enters 2021 with season five update

KartRider Rush+ is zooming into 2021 with a Season 5 update, Northeu, available. Boasting over 20 million downloads, the mobile racing phenomenon is getting an abundance of exciting new content with new characters, tracks, modes and much more.

The adventure continues as the Season 5 update, Northeu, a unique space experience adding five new characters, including Taki, Zorro Neo, Guardian Keffy, Galaxy Rider Uni and new karts. Players will also continue their racing journey with new Story Mode Chapters 37 to 44 added.

A Timed Water Bomb item will also be added to Item Race (Team), adding a new challenge for players as the item can also hit nearby teammates.

This update also adds Energy Arena, an entirely new mode where racers can challenge other players in an arena to conquer the challenged spot. The goal in this new mode is to keep moving to the right hand side of the arena to accumulate Raw Stones and exchange them for rewards, including a Beats Bot, Arena Decal, Unicorn Driftmoji and other rewards.

Players will have the opportunity to participate in different events for various rewards:

8January to 14February: Permanent kart reward for finishing the 8 day check-in event

31January to 14February: Players can participate in special Valentine’s Day events

Ranked Mode also reopened starting 8January 2021.