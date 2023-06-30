Mumbai-based Enigma Gaming, home to India’s many esports athletes, has been unveiled as the seventh franchise in India’s biggest gaming tournament, the Skyesports Masters. Enigma’s roster – which will also feature international imports as well – will be unveiled by the organisation soon.

The tournament is set to kick off on 8 July with the League Stage happening until 17 August. Eight franchised teams will lock horns for a share of the Rs 2,00,00,000 prize pool and the bragging rights. The top four teams of the League Stage will make it to the Playoffs, which are set to be a spectacular on-ground event in front of a live audience.

Commenting on entering the tournament, Enigma Gaming’s founder and CEO Aryaman Wasan said, “Counter-Strike has been a pioneer for the global esports industry. Unfortunately, it wasn’t able to grow in India in the same manner because of the lack of development of esports in the country over the past two decades. Now, with the rapid emergence of esports in India over the past three years, we feel it’s the right time to invest in the game. With a new version coming up and the long-term vision of the Skyesports Masters, we are here to support Counter-Strike for the years to come.”

Enigma Gaming has a team consisting of national players as well as international imports. Two of the players will be from the Skyesports Masters cafe qualifiers, an open-for-all grassroots-level initiative which happened across 20 Indian cities. The mixed roster will not only increase the competitiveness of the Skyesports Masters but also give a chance for new players to shine.

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “The inclusion of Enigma Gaming, alongside renowned franchises, further solidifies Skyesports Masters’ position as India’s biggest gaming tournament. Enigma’s new roster, consisting of international imports as well, is a testament to their long-term commitment towards the vision of India’s first franchised esports tournament and Counter-Strike.”

Enigma Gaming joins the likes of Gods Reign, Revenant Esports, Marcos Gaming, Reckoning Esports, Medal Esports, and 7Sea Esports as franchises in the Skyesports Masters.