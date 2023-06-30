After four years away, BlizzCon 2023 – Blizzard Entertainment’s two-day global gaming convention –returns to Anaheim, California on 3-4 November, with the first wave of tickets available for purchase on 8 July.

This year, BlizzCon will be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, bringing attendees into the universes of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch with massive installations, art and spaces where friends can connect and learn what’s next for our games. For those who wish to watch BlizzCon 2023 online, all on-stage content will also be available via live streaming at no cost.

The first wave of tickets for BlizzCon will be available Saturday, 8 July at 10 am PDT via AXS, with the second wave of tickets available Saturday, 22 July at 10 am PDT.

BlizzCon executive producer April McKee said, “We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back to Anaheim for BlizzCon 2023. This year, we are doubling down on the community experience for both in-person and virtual attendees, with beautiful, immersive activations throughout the Anaheim Convention Center, as well as providing all BlizzCon on-stage content for free via live stream for our global community. We have so many exciting things planned, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra said, “Gaming is about making connections with others, creating memories, and above all else, having fun BlizzCon is our celebration of that. Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great, and whether our players are attending in person or joining us virtually, we’re looking forward to showing them what’s next for Blizzard.”

General Admission tickets can be purchased for US$299, which include:

a live event ticket

in-game goodies

the official BlizzCon Backpack

early access to the BlizzCon Store

The Portal Pass is also available for US$799, which includes all the General Admission perks, and: