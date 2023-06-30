Fred Rogers Productions has secured a sponsorship agreement for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood with Lovevery, the global childhood development brand supporting families with their subscription early learning program.

The deal marks a first-of-its-kind, digital-only sponsorship for the children’s media organisation trusted for its content geared toward inspiring a lifetime of learning. The collaboration will include a custom-branded Lovevery pre-roll (video) that will precede the fan favourite series on PBS Kids streaming platforms, including the PBS Kids website video player and the free PBS Kids video app, as well as recognition on the PBS Kids YouTube channel, beginning July 2023.

Fred Rogers Productions president and CEO Paul Siefken said, “Lovevery’s work to create thoughtfully crafted, developmental experiences and products for children and families aligns with both the learning goals of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and our mission. We are thrilled to collaborate with an organisation that puts equal emphasis on learning and growth.”

Lovevery co-founder and president Roderick Morris said, ”We have long admired the mission of Fred Rogers Productions. Their enthusiasm for learning and the trust they’ve built with caregivers make them an ideal fit for Lovevery’s first broadcast media sponsorship. Families who are drawn to Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’s thoughtful programming and lessons to support social-emotional learning and practical life skills will find similar value in Lovevery’s early learning program. We look forward to forging connections with this like-minded audience.”

The Lovevery pre-roll videos accompanying Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood episodes highlight the commonalities in the missions of the two brands, including the goal to support families and children everywhere. Similar to the series and its learning goals, the content emphasizes the importance of learning through play at an early age.