EA and Hazelight announce ‘It Takes Two’ will come for console and PC on 26 March 2021

Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios officially unveiled It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure game created as a purely co-op experience, will be available 26 March 2021 on consoles and PC. It Takes Two is the next title from Hazelight, the BAFTA award-winning studio behind A Way Out.

The game featured varied gameplay and engaging storytelling intertwined in a fantastical journey, the game follows the clashing couple Cody and May as they learn how to overcome their differences and work together as one. It Takes Two whisks players on a wild and wondrous ride where only one thing is for certain – we’re better together.

Hazelight Studios founder and game director Josef Fares, shares, “At Hazelight, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of what’s expected in games, and It Takes Two is going to make your head spin!We’ve taken all our learnings from our previous games and kicked it up a notch, linking the narrative and gameplay mechanics for a genre-bending experience. Players will journey through crazy challenges in a fantastical world unlike anything they’ve ever seen. It’s going to be completely different from what people have come to expect from a co-op game!”

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Hazelight for their second EA Originals release. Hazelight has a very unique method of storytelling that weaves gameplay and narrative together, leading to a deeply immersive and exciting experience. We can’t wait for everyone to experience first-hand the innovation, talent and craftsmanship that went into creating this game,” said Electronic Arts SVP third party content and development Steve Pointon.

It Takes Two, a thrilling platform adventure game built strictly for co-op. Step into the shoes of Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell, who, trapped in a fantastical world where unpredictability hides around every corner, are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship. In It Takes Two, players work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges such as piloting a pair of underpants or DJing a buzzing night club. With connected character abilities in every new level, an abundance of unexpected obstacles and hilariously heartfelt moments, players will work their way through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience.

To enjoy playing the game in co-op, invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass, tackling ever-changing challenges that can only be solved together. There’s a new ridiculous challenge to overcome around every corner, from rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus, gangster squirrels to magical snow globes — there’s never a dull moment. Whether it’s in local or online co-op, there’s an abundance of opportunities to team up and become an unstoppable duo.

It Takes Two is available now for pre-order and launches in retail and digital storefronts on 26March 2021 for PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC via Origin and Steam for $39.99. All players who purchase It Takes Two on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to its next-gen counterpart for free on the same date.