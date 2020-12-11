STAR and Disney India names Kevin Vaz as Infotainment and Kids CEO

STAR and Disney India have upped Kevin Vaz as Infotainment and Kids genre CEO. However, he will continue to lead the regional entertainment channels as well.

Presently based out of Mumbai, Vaz has been associated with STAR India for over two decades. He served as the CEO of South entertainment channels, and also handled ad sales for the STAR Network’s Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel) – STAR Plus.

Vaz joined as ad sales executive in 1996 and went on to become the sales manager in 2000. By 2009, he was promoted as Ad Sales president where he set up the monetisation engine that allowed STAR to invest more aggressively in content and remain profitable at the same time.

In 2018, he was elected as the CEO of regional entertainment and was heading STAR India’s regional channels across Maharashtra, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra & Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.