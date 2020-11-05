Deltin receives the government’s nod for opening up their casinos in Goa and Sikkim

‘Deltin’ owned by Delta Corp has restarted operations PAN India. While the hotels had already reopened, the Deltin group recently received the government’s nod for opening up their casinos in Goa and Sikkim.

The outbreak of pandemic has definitely altered the business models of even well-entrenched industries, all within a few months. Elated to reopen the casinos, Deltin Group CEO Anil Malani said, “We at Deltin are thrilled to finally bring back the best-in-class gaming experience to all our patrons. The travel and hospitality industry, which accounts for over eight per cent of India’s total employment equivalent to four crore jobs, is one of the most affected by the pandemic. I would like to laud the frontline warriors for their continuous efforts to fight the pandemic. We are also extremely thankful to the state government for giving us the permission to restart our casinos.”

Strictly adhering to the safety norms issued by the governments, the hotels and the casinos of the Deltin group, are now ready to welcome patrons and gaming enthusiasts from all over the country by introducing a stringent and robust safety protocol – ‘BestAssured’. Talking about the new safety protocols and the social media campaign, Malani said, “Safety and wellbeing of our patrons and staff is of paramount importance to us. Implementation of ‘BestAssured’ will help our guests to enjoy our world-class gaming and hospitality services in a completely safe and secure environment; through contactless check-in, hygiene checks, social distancing and extensive sanitisation processes. The social media campaign comes after several safety and hygiene surveys with our extended guests. By bringing a known face like Rajeev on board, we aim to interact with our customers while ensuring an anxiety-free experience across all Deltin properties in India. Additionally, with the festive season around the corner people can now plan their holidays and visit Deltin’s premium properties that offers the best in class experience for its patrons.”

To further reach out to their guests and inform them about the new safety policies that will be followed across all Deltin properties in India, the brand has launched a social media campaign named #BestAssured with actor Rajeev Khandelwal as the face of the campaign. “The #BestAssured campaign by Deltin screams excitement that we have been craving since the lockdown. With the new safety protocols in place, I am sure that the redefined experience is unprecedented and unmatched in the gaming and hospitality industry,” Khandelwal mentions.

With an aim to build trust within its customers, the campaign video features Rajeev Khandelwal enjoying the ‘Deltin’ experience and showcases the group’s safety efforts across all its properties.