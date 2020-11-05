CNHD+ to premiere ‘We Bare Bears: The Movie’ on 14 November

We Bare Bears fans have an adorable reason to rejoice! After the popular four-season series bid adieu on 12 September, CNHD+ will premiere a brand new TV movie, We Bare Bears: The Movie on 14 November.

Featuring the adorable trio – Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear, We Bare Bears have wowed and entertained audiences worldwide since its inception. Apart from their friendship and goofiness, the animated series has much more to offer than just entertainment to kids.

We Bare Bears creator Daniel Chong shared with Inquirer.Net that his three cuddly bears are just trying to coexist with their human counterparts and the show was his allegorical take on racism and growing up as a minority in the United States.

“To give you some background: to me, the show has always been about being a minority in America—the feeling of what it was like trying to fit in and finding my place in the world. The Bears wanted the same. The We Bare Bears: The Movie is about what happens when somebody tells you, ‘You don’t belong here’ or ‘You need to leave.’ It’s also about how it feels to be an outsider. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear get chased out [of where they live], and there’s just a level of intolerance that comes with that,” Chong told Inquirer.Net.

Racism has been a major area of concern in the US given the unrest due to George Floyd’s death and Jacob Blake being shot in the past few months. It’s a debatable issue that has fueled discussions and even riots especially post Donald Trump being the US president in 2016.

The movie will follow the three bears going on the run as they try to find another place and rush to safety, only to “be caught and locked up.” Chong added that it’s a very current theme in America, and something similar happened when he was writing the script.

“For us, the movie was really about finding a utopia. It shows what the Bears had to do to battle this level of intolerance and how they made the world right—by rescuing their own kind and integrating them into a place where those abuses don’t exist,” he noted.

With CN ending the series, fans might no longer see the grownup versions and adventures of three bears, but Cartoon Network is planning a spinoff titled, We Baby Bears soon. Produced by Chong and directed by Manny Hernandez, the new series is an original comedy scheduled for the second half of 2021 that follows the three baby bears on a mission to explore new worlds through their magical box.