XR Games and Sony Pictures VR (SPVR) announced that a new, completely revamped version of the hit VR arcade light gun style shooter Zombieland: Headshot Fever will arrive as a PlayStationVR2 launch title.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded is a premium version of the hit VR game, rebuilt to take advantage of PlayStation5 and PlayStationVR2. Fans will experience the action, characters and humor from the hit movie franchise with a brand new cel-shaded art style, new character models, new animations, new lighting, ragdoll physics, new music, completely re-designed progression system, a new game hub, a whole host of brand-new gameplay content, and PlayStationVR2-exclusive features.

PlayStationVR2-exclusive features include:

Adaptive triggers: making every weapon feel different

Controller haptics: unique haptic feedback every time you fire a weapon

Headset rumble: feel the horde approaching in the headset

Eye-tracking: supports eye-tracking for foveated rendering

Additionally, players can also look forward to a new story level, three new remix levels, new Gun Range challenges, new guns, new perks and new gun skins to enhance the fast-paced, heart-pounding Zombie horde gameplay.

“Bringing a reimagined version of our award-winning game Zombieland: Headshot Fever to a brand-new audience on PlayStationVR2 was a no-brainer.The new hardware features of PlayStationVR2 enabled the team at XR Games to take Zombieland: Headshot Fever to the next level of immersive entertainment. This truly is the ultimate version of the hit arcade-style shooter, and I can’t wait for players to experience the game, and new hardware features, in action,” said Sony Pictures Entertainment SVP virtual reality Jake Zim.

“As soon as we saw the power and hardware features of PlayStationVR2, we knew there was a huge opportunity to increase the immersion and build the best version of Zombieland: Headshot Fever imaginable.The team kept experimenting, and came back with a gorgeous new artstyle, new animations, lighting, physics, character models, progression system, as well as new levels, guns, challenges and trophies. This is essentially a remaster built to take advantage of PlayStationVR2’s exciting new hardware features, delivering a more exciting, faster, more immersive experience. I couldn’t be prouder of what the team has accomplished,” said XR Games founder and CEO Bobby Thandi.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded will be released for PlayStationVR2 for $24.99.