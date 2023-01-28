Framestore announced the promotion of Karl Woolley to Immersive global head and the appointment of executive producer Mandy Agderian. Woolley will be responsible for bringing the London and US Immersive teams together under his leadership, ensuring the most efficient approach to projects and growing the business globally. Agderian will be based in Framestore’s New York studio.

Based in London, Woolley joined Framestore in 2005 and has been pivotal in the direction and growth of the Immersive team since its inception in 2013. His work includes the ground-breaking #LongLiveThePrince campaign which won the prestigious Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix last year, multi-award-winning VR experiences for Games of Thrones with HBO, Samsung’s A Moon For All Mankind and the notorious Field Trip to Mars to name a few.

Bringing with her over 15 year’s experience across immersive, interactive and real time projects, Agderian joins from The Mill NY. Notable clients she has worked with include Meta, Facebook Gaming, Chanel, Showtime, HBO and NBCU.

“Karl’s promotion recognises the importance of this area of work for Framestore, as our industry and clients seek to find more ways to address their audiences and consumers through immersive platforms and experiences,” said Business Operations global director Lottie Cooper.

“The award-winning projects that Immersive have delivered are a testament to the hard-work, commitment, and innovation of our talented team. With an exciting year ahead, I look forward to leading us as we continue to push boundaries and further cement Framestore’s reputation in this space,” said Woolley.

“I’m looking forward to creating highly immersive experiences that explore technology in new ways, whilst contributing to the continued growth and success of Framestore’s Immersive division,” said Agderian.

Framestore’s Immersive team works with creative IP owners and brands to elevate the impact of their imagined worlds. Projects span virtual, physical and mixed realities, location-based entertainment and theme park rides and attractions.

The team recently received two prestigious VES nominations for ‘Outstanding Visual Effects’ in a special venue project for their work spanning theme park rides Jumanji: The Adventure for Merlin Entertainments and Avengers: Quantum Encounter for Disney, plus a THEA Award for ‘Outstanding Achievement: Attraction’ for Jurassic World Adventure for Universal Studios.