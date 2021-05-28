‘Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka’ game clocks in 5 million downloads

Kung Fu Dhamaka

One sector that has seen a meteoric rise during the pandemic is gaming. Each day, new developments and updates are setting newer benchmarks with lakhs and lakhs of lockdown-stricken consumers gobbling up this form of entertainment like there is no tomorrow.



Earlier today, a game based on India’s numero uno animated character Chotta Bheem touched a whopping five million mark on Android.



Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha who developed Green Gold Animation’s Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka announced this milestone on his LinkeDin account. He shared, “Our Game ChhotaBheem KungfuDhamaka hits 5M on AndroidCongratulations Team Gamitronics, Rajiv Chilaka, Vishnu murthy, Srinivas Chilakalapudi, Shivam Dhoot, Chetan Kedar and Green Gold Animation Pvt Ltd.”

On being asked about the reason behind the success of this game, Ojha said, “From the beginning we were very clear that we’ll not cut corners and will provide an honest treatment to Chhota Bheem and Kung Fu Dhamaka universe. It’s thrilling that people believed in what we envisioned and are sticking behind the title.”

Ojha also shared that they have a highly encouraging retention and installation rate which proves that it’s gonna go further. He added, “Another great thing to observe is that this title is not just absolutely kid-centric so even a higher age group of gamers are enjoying this game as it does justice to the fighting game genre. We will continue to support the title and plan some major updates really soon.”

Among other well-wishers who congratulated Ojha, Green Gold Animation founder and MD Rajiv Chilaka himself thanked Ojha for ‘giving them a cracking game.’ Taking the success of this game into account, Chilaka also added in the comment that he is desirous of a VR version of it too.

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka is available to play on Android and iOS. An Indian animated movie and series based mobile game soaring so high is indeed heartening news for us! We congratulate the team and wish them the best in their future!