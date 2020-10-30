Blizzard announces ‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ will arrive on 23 November

Blizzard Entertainment announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has a new launch date of 23 November at 3 pm PST .

Originally scheduled for release in late October, Shadowlands was delayed to allow more time for fine-tuning and polish based on feedback from the ongoing beta test, to ensure players’ journey into Azeroth’s afterlife be an epic experience at launch.

The eighth World of Warcraft expansion sends players on a journey into the Shadowlands, a realm of infinite afterlives where mortal souls go to find a new purpose—or suffer eternal torment at the mercy of the Jailer in his Tower of the Damned. As players explore this otherworldly frontier, they’ll discover the fates of Warcraft legends, forge a bond with one of the four Covenants who rule over the Shadowlands’ disparate domains, and ultimately confront a threat shrouded in darkness with designs to unmake the cosmos.

Blizzard also announced dates for multiple upcoming Shadowlands-related content releases: