Blizzard announces ‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ will arrive on 23 November

Blizzard Entertainment announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has a new launch date of 23 November at 3 pm PST .
Originally scheduled for release in late October, Shadowlands was delayed to allow more time for fine-tuning and polish based on feedback from the ongoing beta test, to ensure players’ journey into Azeroth’s afterlife be an epic experience at launch.
The eighth World of Warcraft expansion sends players on a journey into the Shadowlands, a realm of infinite afterlives where mortal souls go to find a new purpose—or suffer eternal torment at the mercy of the Jailer in his Tower of the Damned. As players explore this otherworldly frontier, they’ll discover the fates of Warcraft legends, forge a bond with one of the four Covenants who rule over the Shadowlands’ disparate domains, and ultimately confront a threat shrouded in darkness with designs to unmake the cosmos.
Blizzard also announced dates for multiple upcoming Shadowlands-related content releases:
- The Scourge Invade Azeroth 10 November – With the Helm of Domination torn apart and the sky over Icecrown shattered, the undead Scourge makes a resurgence—and Azeroth’s heroes must confront this Death-born threat before it consumes the mortal world of Azeroth. This Shadowlands pre-expansion event goes live starting November 10.
- The Gates of Castle Nathria Open 8 December – Castle Nathria, the first epic 10-boss raid of Shadowlands, will be available starting December 8. The opening of the raid also signals the start of Shadowlands Raid, Mythic Dungeon, and PvP Season 1.